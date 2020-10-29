Squeezie’s appointment has generated a lot of reactions from internet users

On October 26, 2020, Squeezie announced with great astonishment on social networks his nomination for the NRJ Music Awards 2020. Since then, many Internet users have responded to this announcement. We will let you discover all these reactions and give you the links to follow your favorite artists during this competition.

Squeezie’s nomination for the 2020 NRJ Music Awards

Among all this year’s nominees, Squeezie is perhaps the biggest surprise of these NRJ Music Awards 2020. The artist’s album OXYZ, available since September 25, 2020, has sold 19,935 copies in a single operating week (with 85% sales and 14% streaming). Squeezie is therefore nominated in the category “Francophone Revelation of the Year” thanks to this album with Alliel, Hatik, Soolking, Tayc and Wejdene. Very surprised by this appointment, the YouTuber wanted to share his astonishment on Twitter:

I’m nominated for the NRJ Music Awards

It’s unlikely lol but it’s nice. Vote, it happens here: https://t.co/0WSjJpyI4U pic.twitter.com/hLY2gUkpgG

October 26, 2020

If you’d like to learn more about this year’s competition, the different categories, and all of this year’s nominees, click this link. This year’s award ceremony will take place on December 5, 2020 in the capital (unless it is postponed if the restrictions do not allow this). It is therefore possible to vote for your favorite artists up to this date.

Reactions of internet users

Internet users also didn’t wait to share their amazement on social networks. A lot of tweets have surfaced on this topic, and we’re going to let you review some of them in a moment. An anthology!

Wejdene and Squeezie, nominated for the NRJ Music Awards, see his role play in balls

October 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/3qCOqaMnP2 https://t.co/B6WhnrtOOZ

October 26, 2020

Is that going to be true for Squeezie because just to imagine he’s getting an award in front of a lot of real singers, is it bothering me?

Obviously https://t.co/sNabadDTJO

October 26, 2020

We always knew the NRJ Music Awards weren’t judged by quality, but how does Squeezie get there without radio hits?

October 26, 2020

Ptdr not one who catches up with the other, these are the SEGPAs of French music

October 26, 2020

Ptdr Given your number of subscribers, the very likely you will win

October 26, 2020

While all of these tweets bring lots of internet users together, Squeezie is also endorsed by many members of his community and by people who appreciate his album. Squeezie’s album OXYZ is also available here at FNAC and here at Amazon.