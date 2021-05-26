Squeezable Plastic Tubes Decoration Capabilities to Boost its End Use Value Through 2027

Squeezable Plastic Tubes Decoration Capabilities to Boost its End Use Value Through 2027

Global sales of the squeezable plastic tubes in 2018 surpassed US$ 700 Mn and are anticipated to expand at a moderate pace over the forecast period, according to a recently published Fact.MR study. Europe will maintain its supremacy in the market for the squeezable plastic tubes, owing to the widespread consumption in various end-use applications of squeezable plastic tubes. Emerging markets like India, China, North Middle East & Africa, etc. offer tremendous potential for development in personal care and beauty products.

After Asia Pacific, MEA is anticipated to show the second-fastest growth rate in personal care market consumption. Africa’s young and fashion-conscious ‘middle class’ population is fueling the demand of squeezable plastic tubes across the region. Also, the significant growth in the end-use sector across the region has skyrocketed the demand for squeezable plastic tubes across the globe.

Global Gains in Skin Care as Oral Care Demand Slows

The study opines that global hair care and skincare industries are growing at much higher rates. Anti-aging creams, shampoos and hair conditioners are some of the products driving the squeezable plastic tubes market. Squeezable plastic tubes sales will also likely to be boosted by consumer demand for packaging convenience, and the ease of application. In the case of toothpaste, Indian consumers are shifting from traditional herbal products to toothpaste, underpinning the volume rise in squeezable plastic tubes.

The way for brand owners to differentiate their offerings is through packaging, particularly in specialist skincare products such as anti-aging. Premium and mid premium brands offer more sophisticated lines to increase brand perception, as well unit prices, such as Neutrogena with its Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum or Diors’ UV shield BB Cream, which are both available in a squeezable plastic tubes.

Global Squeezable Plastic Tubes Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global squeezable plastic tubes market is segmented on the basis of capacity, material, closure, end-use application and region.

Capacity Material Closure End Use Applications Region Less than 50 ml Polyethylene Stand Up Cap Beauty and Personal Care Packaging North America 50 to 100 ml Polypropylene Nozzle Cap Food Packaging Latin America 101 to 150 ml Other Materials (EVOH, Polyamide etc.) Fez Cap Homecare Packaging Europe Above 150 ml Flip Top Cap Pharmaceutical Packaging East Asia Others Other Applications South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global squeezable plastic tubes market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in R&D activities. Increasing modern retail network and changing hygiene habits are accentuating the market demand for squeezable plastic tubes

