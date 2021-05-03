Squash Rackets Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031

Rising popularity of squash as a sport and also as a recreational activity is driving demand for these rackets. Growing number of professional tournaments held by bodies such as the Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation are bolstering adoption of the sport. Product innovations in terms of design and material are expected to remain a critical factor in terms of positive developments in the sector. Composite materials are being used en masse to facilitate weight reduction and increased power in these rackets. Also, awareness about the sport as a viable muscle fitness option, and favorable policy introductions by governments, are expected to drive the market in the foreseeable future.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global squash rackets market was valued at more than US$ 220 million in 2019, and will continue to rise at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2030.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=794

Global Squash Rackets Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Squash Rackets Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Squash Rackets Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Squash Rackets Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Squash Rackets Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Squash Rackets Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Squash Rackets Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=794

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Get More Insights –http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/08/01/1545321/0/en/Hoverboard-Market-Set-to-Reach-a-Valuation-in-Excess-of-US-1-700-Mn-over-2022.html

More Valuable Insights on Squash Rackets Market

Fact.MR, in its latest offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global squash rackets market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2017) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the squash rackets market based on construction (open throat, closed throat, and hybrid), balance (head heavy, head light, and even) weight (heavy and light), player (beginner, intermediate, and advanced), frame material (aluminum and composite), and sales channel (independent sports outlets, sports retail chains, franchised sports outlets, modern trade, direct to customer online channels, direct to customer institutional channels, and third-party online channels), across six major regions of the world.

Competitive Landscape

The global squash rackets market is competitive and moderately fragmented in nature, with a number of regional players in the industry. Leading manufacturers are pushing for strategic collaborations and acquisitions aimed at portfolio and geographical expansion, to bolster their position in the industry.

For instance, in May 2019 the Squash Rackets Federation of India entered into a collaboration with HCL to launch the Squash Podium Program, with the aim of bolstering the prominence of the sport in the country through improvements in coaching standards and the launch of the HCL Indian Tour.

The Professional Squash Association announced Dunlop as the official string and racket provider for the PSA world championships, in a bid to bolster the company’s international presence in the squash circuit. PSA has also joined hands with Squash Pro Shop Inc. for the retail distribution of squash equipment in North America.

In Oct. 2019, St. James announced partnerships with TaylorMade and Technifibre, with the aim of expanding sporting resources available in a substantial indoor sports complex, including a 15,000 sq. ft. golf and squash course. Also, the companies will be able to test and demo new offerings, creating lucrative sales opportunities.

Fact.MR has also studied the following squash rackets market players in its comprehensive study*:

Amer Sports

HEAD

Prince Global Sports LLC

Soccer International Pvt. Ltd.

Kamachi

Black Knight Enterprises Ltd.

Ektelon LLC

Oliver Sports & Squash GmbH

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=794

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: