The Forgers are again, they usually introduced firm! Pic credit score: WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks

The Spy x Household Episode 13 launch date is confirmed for October 1, 2022. The brand new episodes will probably be streaming on Crunchyroll.

The official Spy x Household Twitter introduced that new details about the 2nd cour of Spy x Household could be launched at 8 AM EST on August 28, 2022. At the moment, we lastly received to see a brand new key visible and the precise Spy x Household Half 2 launch date.

On condition that the primary cour lined chapters 1-17 plus some aspect missions, the primary season could have 25 episodes. And the manga has 67 chapters to date; the chances are good {that a} Spy x Household Season 2 is feasible.

However there’s additionally been some hypothesis a few Spy x Household film or an OVA episode.

The important thing visible for SPY x FAMILY Half 2. Pic credit score: WIT Studio x ClovesWorks

What did they reveal?!

Toho Animation uploaded a teaser video on their YouTube channel that manga readers will certainly get pleasure from. It confirms that Fiona, aka Dusk, Loid’s former pupil, will make her debut within the 2nd cour.

However anime-only followers must wait to satisfy her. We additionally know the 2nd cour will air in Japan on October 1, 2022!

But anime-only fans must wait to meet her. We also know the 2nd cour will air in Japan on October 1, 2022!

Volumes 1-9 of the manga have offered over 25 million copies! And all the chapters can be found without cost on the APP!

The Spy x Household manga is launched bi-weekly, however there are many chapters out there to refresh your reminiscence. There’s additionally loads of content material to create a film, OVA, or a 2nd season in time!

What to anticipate from the Spy x Household 2nd cour!

Spy x Household Episode 12 ended on a cliffhanger, however it performed an element in setting the tone for the 2nd cour. We’re launched to a canine capable of see the longer term and steal our hearts!

His identify will probably be Bond, and he’ll develop into a vital a part of the Forger household! The Bond arc covers chapters 17-23 and introduces us to a villain that the fandom will hate simply as a lot as a sure trainer who made Anya cry!

However that’s not all, as extra brief missions and new characters are on their manner. We’ll meet new spies from either side, Frankie making an attempt to get a girlfriend, and Yor’s dedication to be a superb mom and spouse.

Yuri will make an look, but when the anime retains the manga, he nonetheless received’t get to satisfy Anya until we get a season 2. So will Anya win her uncle over, or will Yuri uncover the reality?