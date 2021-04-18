Sputtering Target Material: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Sputtering Target Material Industry?

“

Sputtering Target MaterialSputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.

Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world's leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the Europe, United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Japan), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), Plansee SE (Austria), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Honeywell (USA), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), ULVAC (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

The Sputtering Target Material Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Sputtering Target Material was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Sputtering Target Material Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Sputtering Target Material market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225648

This survey takes into account the value of Sputtering Target Material generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Metal Target, Alloy Target, Ceramic Compound Target,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Semiconductor, Solar Energy, LCD Flat Panel Display, Others Flat Panel Display,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Sputtering Target Material, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225648

The Sputtering Target Material market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Sputtering Target Material from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Sputtering Target Material market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sputtering Target Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal Target

1.2.3 Alloy Target

1.2.4 Ceramic Compound Target

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Solar Energy

1.3.4 LCD Flat Panel Display

1.3.5 Others Flat Panel Display

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sputtering Target Material Production

2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Target Material Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Target Material Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sputtering Target Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sputtering Target Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Materion (Heraeus)

12.1.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Materion (Heraeus) Overview

12.1.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.1.5 Materion (Heraeus) Related Developments

12.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

12.2.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Overview

12.2.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.2.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Related Developments

12.3 Praxair

12.3.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.3.2 Praxair Overview

12.3.3 Praxair Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Praxair Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.3.5 Praxair Related Developments

12.4 Plansee SE

12.4.1 Plansee SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 Plansee SE Overview

12.4.3 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.4.5 Plansee SE Related Developments

12.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

12.5.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Overview

12.5.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.5.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Related Developments

12.6 Hitachi Metals

12.6.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.6.5 Hitachi Metals Related Developments

12.7 Honeywell

12.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.7.5 Honeywell Related Developments

12.8 Sumitomo Chemical

12.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

12.9 ULVAC

12.9.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

12.9.2 ULVAC Overview

12.9.3 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.9.5 ULVAC Related Developments

12.10 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.10.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Related Developments

12.11 TOSOH

12.11.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

12.11.2 TOSOH Overview

12.11.3 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.11.5 TOSOH Related Developments

12.12 Ningbo Jiangfeng

12.12.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Overview

12.12.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.12.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Related Developments

12.13 Heesung

12.13.1 Heesung Corporation Information

12.13.2 Heesung Overview

12.13.3 Heesung Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Heesung Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.13.5 Heesung Related Developments

12.14 Luvata

12.14.1 Luvata Corporation Information

12.14.2 Luvata Overview

12.14.3 Luvata Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Luvata Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.14.5 Luvata Related Developments

12.15 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

12.15.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Overview

12.15.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.15.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Related Developments

12.16 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

12.16.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.16.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Related Developments

12.17 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

12.17.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information

12.17.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Overview

12.17.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.17.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Related Developments

12.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

12.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Overview

12.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Related Developments

12.19 Advantec

12.19.1 Advantec Corporation Information

12.19.2 Advantec Overview

12.19.3 Advantec Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Advantec Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.19.5 Advantec Related Developments

12.20 Angstrom Sciences

12.20.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

12.20.2 Angstrom Sciences Overview

12.20.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.20.5 Angstrom Sciences Related Developments

8.21 Umicore Thin Film Products

12.21.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

12.21.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview

12.21.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material Product Description

12.21.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sputtering Target Material Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Sputtering Target Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sputtering Target Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sputtering Target Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sputtering Target Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sputtering Target Material Distributors

13.5 Sputtering Target Material Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Sputtering Target Material Industry Trends

14.2 Sputtering Target Material Market Drivers

14.3 Sputtering Target Material Market Challenges

14.4 Sputtering Target Material Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Sputtering Target Material Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225648

Therefore, Sputtering Target Material Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Sputtering Target Material.”