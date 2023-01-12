Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to interrupt the NBA’s single-game attendance document on Friday night time after they host the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs introduced Wednesday they’ve bought 63,592 tickets for the sport, which might be performed on the Alamodome — their former house in San Antonio. It is potential that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs might host about 68,000 folks.

Both manner, they’re assured of breaking a document that stood for practically 25 years. The largest crowd at an NBA regular-season recreation — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 individuals who gathered to observe Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks on the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The largest crowd in league historical past was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Recreation on the house of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Excluding that All-Star Recreation, Friday’s matchup might be solely the fourth NBA recreation with an attendance exceeding 50,000.

Two of these had been on the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan — the Detroit Pistons drew 52,745 for a recreation towards Philadelphia on Feb. 14, 1987, then had a crowd of 61,983 for a recreation towards Boston on Jan. 29, 1988. That document stood till the sport on the Georgia Dome in 1998.

The Alamodome document for an NBA recreation is 39,554 on June 18, 1999, when New York visited San Antonio for Recreation 2 of that 12 months’s NBA Finals.

The Spurs introduced the document within the franchise’s typical understated vogue: A press launch was distributed, saying solely “63,592.” They performed within the Alamodome from 1993 by way of 2002, earlier than shifting into their present area.

