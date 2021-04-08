Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018-2028

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market – Outlook

The increasing health consciousness of consumers is fuelling the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market owing to their nutritional and health. Consumer shift from synthetic to natural ingredients has also helped in boosting the demand for sprouted grains and seeds. Sprouted grains and seeds are preferred over normal grains and seeds owing to their enhanced nutritional values.

Every day new products are launched in the sprouted grains and seeds category owing to their high demand. This is the major reason for the increasing market share of sprouted grains and seeds all around the world. Sprouted grains and seeds are an essential part of consumer diets globally.

The population of vegans is increasing at a swift rate and sprouted grains and seeds are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. This factor is also driving the growth of the sprouted grains and seeds market.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising vegan population is driving the sprouted grains and seeds market

A tiny but growing percentage of commonwealth consumers is trying to reduce the consumption of carbohydrates. They are more inclined towards natural sources of protein, leading to a higher demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market. The rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers is leading them to increase the consumption of sprouted grains and seeds.

Sprouted grains and seeds are a rich source of nutrients such as fiber, folate, and vitamins and are popular among consumers who have a deficit of these nutrients. This reason is expected to boost the demand of sprouted grains and seeds in the market. Sprouted grains and seeds are more bioavailable than non-sprouted grains. They also contain a decent amount of phytates which helps in digestion, and this poses as a significant reason for driving the growth of the sprouted grains and seeds market.

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Breads

Buns

Bagels

Pizza crust

Pasta

Snack Foods

Cereal Bars

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers



Global Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global sprouted grains and seeds market are Bay State Milling Company, Whole Grains Council, Everspring Farms, To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Central Milling Company, ARDENT MILLS, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd., and Fieldstone Granary Ltd.

