Spray Polyurea Elastomers: Aromatic Isocyanate to Remain Preferred Raw Material | Fact.MR

According to estimates of Fact.MR in its new research analysis, the global market for spray polyurea elastomers will reflect an impressive 9.6% volume CAGR during the period 2017 to 2026. Nearly US$ 2,760 Mn worth of spray polyurea elastomers are envisaged to be sold across the globe by 2026-end. Analysis on Sherwin Williams, Huntsman Corporation, Specialty Products Inc., and other prominent participants operating in the global spray polyurea elastomers has been incorporated in the report.

Secondary contamination will continue to prevail as dominant application of spray polyurea elastomers. These elastomers seek extensive application in countering surface degradation in secondary containments, which if ignores might lead to system failures in industrial settings. Paints, rubber linings, and other exterior protection systems are not as durable and reliable as polymers such as polyurea. These materials, unlike polyurea, absorb and release substances, thereby generating contaminant.

Exterior protection systems such as rubber linings and paints impart comparatively lower corrosion and abrasion protection than spray polyurea elastomers. Chemically aggressive fluids seek and exploit vulnerabilities in paint and rubber linings. On the other hand, spray polyurea elastomers are resilient to these fluids, and are devoid of splitting even in harsh weather, which in turn offers excellent safeguarding of secondary containments.

Market Segmentation

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

Roof and Deck Coating

Primary Containments

Secondary Containments

Wear Resistant Lining

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Raw Material

Aromatic Isocyanate based

Aliphatic Isocyanate based

Spray Polyurea Elastomers: Aromatic Isocyanate to Remain Preferred Raw Material

Aromatic Isocyanate is envisaged to persist as preferred raw material for spray polyurea elastomers in light of their poly-functional characteristics. Aromatic isocyanates exert relatively higher reactivity than aliphatic isocyanates. However, challenges remain with regard to high reactivity of the aromatic hyper-branched polyurea, as it reduces port life of coating applied.

Nevertheless, aromatic isocyanate-based spray polyurea elastomer deliver more effective coatings than their aliphatic counterparts, albeit they are associated with lower ultraviolet and oxidative stabilities.

Hybrid Polyurea to Account for Bulk Market Share in Light of its Multi-purpose Attributes

Revenues from hybrid polyurea are expected to account for bulk share of the global spray polyurea elastomers market throughout the forecast period. Hybrid polyurea delivers long-life, high-build protective coating to metal substrates and concrete used in major commercial, infrastructure, and civil construction projects.

Hybrid polyurea forms an impenetrable barrier, which is resistant to several chemicals as well as water. With inherent properties such as preventing corrosion and outlasting paints, this multi-purpose elastomer is perceiving an enormous demand from fuel containments, chemical tanks, and metallic pipelines applications.

Spray Polyurea Elastomers Manufacturers taking Efforts toward One-step Remedy for Waterproofing & Concrete Resurfacing

Key producers of specialty coatings have been taking efforts for the development of cost-effective, one-step remedy for waterproofing and concrete resurfacing. For example, Specialty Products Inc., which has witnessed continues success in the region, has recently launched an innovative one-step waterproofing and concrete resurfacing solution, called Aquaseal Hi-Rise X3™.

This elastomeric bridging polyurea forms a monolithic surface on concrete walls or slabs, which reduces the material cost and project labor by eliminating the time- & cost-intensive application process of concrete primer, dry sacking, or mortar filling. Such innovative product developments will guide future expansion of the global spray polyurea elastomers market.

North America is foreseen to lead the global spray polyurea elastomers market on account of flourishing mining and construction industries in the U.S. The Canadian economy also offers a favorable environment for growth of these sectors, driven by government support and investments in infrastructure development. This will further rub off on demand for spray polyurea elastomers in waterproofing and wear-resistant coating applications.

