Spotify is removing Neil Young’s music – after the musician gave the platform an ultimatum

The artist asked the company to remove podcasts with misinformation about vaccines – otherwise his music would be dropped from the catalog.

Spotify is removing Neil Young’s music from its catalog after the Canadian musician gave the company an ultimatum. On Monday, Jan. 24, Young wrote an open letter to the streaming platform: either they removed Joe Rogan’s podcasts that contain misinformation about vaccines that fight Covid-19, or his music would no longer be available to subscribers.

On Wednesday 26th, a Spotify representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter magazine that Neil Young’s music had been taken off the platform. He spoke of the “great responsibility” of balancing “safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

“We want all the music and audio content in the world to be available to Spotify users,” the company’s representative said. “We have detailed applicable content guidelines and have already removed 20,000 episodes of Covid-19-related podcasts since the start of the pandemic,” recalled the brand. “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but we look forward to having you back soon.”

The podcast The Joe Rogan Experience has been criticized by various sectors of society for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines. The podcast averages about 11 million listeners per episode.