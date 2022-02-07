Spotify is pulling over 100 episodes of Joe Rogan’s show

At stake is misinformation related to the pandemic, but also the use of racist slang. comedian apologizes

The podcast was controversial.

There is another development in the controversy surrounding Spotify, podcaster Joe Rogan and iconic musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. The streaming platform removed 113 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” citing the pandemic-related misinformation that sparked the controversy, but also the use of racist slang.

The comedian and presenter must have been consulted before Spotify’s decision. On Instagram, Joe Rogan publicly apologized primarily for using the “n-word.” “I thought that as long as they listened in context, people would understand,” he said. “That’s not a word I should be using. I’ve never used it in a racist way because I’m not. But if I have to explain that I’m not racist, it’s because I screwed up.”

