Spotify has a new feature for testing music tastes compatibility

It’s called blend, you can connect with people to compare tastes, and a common playlist is created.

The functionality is available in all versions.

If you’ve always wanted to compare your music tastes with others’ to see how compatible they are, now there is an algorithm to do it for you. It’s called Blend and it’s the new feature of Spotify.

The streaming platform started testing it in June, but it’s now available on all versions of Spotify. Just click “Shuffle” – you can search searches for that word – then send an invitation to the person you want to test with.

Once the match is over, Spotify will display the percentage of musical affinity and even create a shared playlist of songs you both like. It is also possible to share the personalized cover of each game on social networks.