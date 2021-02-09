Sportswear Market Analysis, Segmentation, Key Players, Opportunities And Forecast 2021-2025

The global Sportswear market is constantly evolving and presenting new avenues to stakeholders. The study on the Sportswear market presents a comprehensive assessment of economic, social, and policy factors shaping the changing dynamic. The research offers data-validated insights into current opportunities in various segments and possible avenues during forecast period of 2021 – 20xy. The trends shaping the value chain assessment, degree of control by incumbent players, intensity of competition are analysed in the study with succinct recommendations and opinions by market analysts.

In 2017, the global Sportswear market size was 84100 million US$ and is forecast to 108700 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sportswear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sportswear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sportswear include

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

Market Size Split by Type

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

The study offers strategic scenario planning for the recent disruptions caused by Covid-19, a pandemic that is still emerging. Further, the report has come out with popular strategic moves being made by players to regain agility and come on the growth trajectory as in the pre-Covid era. The research has gleaned over the change in perspectives of governments and investors and the changing demand dynamic in various end-use industries for evaluating the growth dynamics on the Sportswear market.

The factors that shaped high value-grab opportunities in various regions and consumer segments in the Sportswear market are scrutinized, along with the inherent possibilities in the allied industries. The Sportswear market was pegged at US$ xy mn/Bn and is projected to touch the mark of ab Mn/cd Bn by the end of the forecast period. The research analysts also point out segments that emerged as data outliers, and attribute reasons for the same to offer a holistic understating of growth dynamics.

Key Perspectives and Growth Dynamics Covered in the Report on Sportswear Market:

Untapped regional markets

Share of top players by the end of the forecast period

Key impediments for new entrants

Macroeconomic factors responsible for changing demand

Trends shaping the raw material sourcing and distribution channels

