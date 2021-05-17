Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth from 2016 To 2024

A sports utility vehicle is a kind of passenger vehicle which combines load-hauling and passenger-carrying abilities with the usefulness of a light weight pickup truck. Most of the sports utility vehicles are designed having an engine compartment, approximately square cross-section, and a combined cargo and passenger compartment. Most full-size and mid-size sports utility vehicles have approximately five or more seats, along with a luggage area directly behind the last row of seats. The popularity of sports utility vehicles has grown gradually in recent years, particularly in the United States region. Various factors have contributed towards the growth of this kind of vehicle. Generally sports utility vehicle are perceived to offer a broad range of capabilities: power, performance, cargo room, better sightlines, functionality, luxury and safety. As a result, sports utility vehicles charm to a wide gamut of drivers.

The major players in this industry are:

Tata Motors Ltd. (India), Jaguar land Rover (U.K.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Daimler AG. (Germany), Toyota Motor Company (Japan), and Jeep LLC (U.S) among others.

Nowadays various sports utility vehicle models are now built on a typical car platforms thus these vehicle handles more like cars than trucks or vans. Combining a car-like styling and driving, along with truck or van-like cargo capacity makes sports utility vehicles a smart substitute for some consumers. Since most of the drivers or users of sports utility vehicles do not use them for off-road driving, thus vehicle offerings in this segment have developed from the early models which were more rugged. Sport utility vehicles nowadays meet the requirements of several former truck, car and minivan drivers, but in a unlike package.

In the recent years, market trend has sturdily been in favor of sports utility vehicles. Consumers are motivated more towards compact vehicles that are also economical. Consumers those who love to go for long ride generally prefer sports utility vehicle with their family or friends. The Indian car market is going through a shift. Departed are the days when people preferred huge sized sports utility vehicles, but now the attention has shifted to that of compact sports utility vehicles. With fuel prices touching the sky, consumers now demand for fuel-efficient sports utility vehicles and therefore sports utility vehicles and multi utility vehicles are the solutions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

