Sports Supplements Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics and Opportunity During 2021 to 2027

The global Sports Supplements market is valued at US$ 7532.8 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 10630 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Sports Supplements market is valued at US$ 7532.8 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 10630 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Top Companies in the Global Sports Supplements Market: Atlantic Grupa, Creative Edge Nutrition, Enervit, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, GNC Holdings, Glanbia, Herbalife International, NBTY, Scitec Nutrition, Universal Nutrition

Few Recent Developments

Maxinutrition

In April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline (‘GSK’) and Maxinutrition Group Holdings Limited announced that they have entered into an agreement for GSK to acquire Maxinutrition, a UK company that manufactures protein-enhanced functional nutrition products, from Darwin Private Equity

Clif Bar & Company

In 2015, The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) has announced the long-term sponsorship agreement with Clif Bar to become the official sports nutrition food of all BAA events, including the Boston Marathon.

Global Sports Supplements Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Sports Supplements market on the basis of Types are:

On-Protein Products

Protein Products

On the basis of Application, the Global Sports Supplements market is segmented into:

Fitness Club

Health Food Stores

Online Stores

Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Drivers

The rising consumer base of sports nutrition including sports person, bodybuilder as well as non-sports person aspire to lead health lifestyle is expected to augment the market growth of sports nutrition. Growth in the lifestyle users that consumer sports nutrition products to obtain a daily nutritional requirement and not fitness activity is projected to accelerate the market growth of sports nutrition over the forecast period.

Easy accessibility of sports nutrition products due to expanding retail channel is projected to foster the market growth of sports nutrition. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, consumers spent US$ 601.75 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2019, up 14.9% from US$ 523.64 billion 2018. Hence, expansion in the retail channel is projected to foster the market growth of sports nutrition.

Regionally, North America dominated the global sports nutrition market in 2019, reporting 53% market share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific, respectively.

Regional Analysis For Sports Supplements Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Sports Supplements market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Sports Supplements Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

