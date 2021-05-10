Sports Protective Equipment Market Growth and Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis Forecast To 2027 | Emerging Trends | Industry Review | Global Forecast

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecast period of 2018-2026.

Sports Protective Equipment Market Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., DAIWA SEIKO.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Sports Type: racing sports, ball sports, water sports, extreme sports and others

By Product: helmets & headgears, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth-guards, pads, guards, chest-cover and gloves

By Area of Protection: head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity and lower extremity

By Distribution Channel: specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1. Sports Protective Equipment Market Synopsis

1.1. Sports Protective Equipment Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics\

Chapter 4. Sports Protective Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Protective Equipment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Sports Protective Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Sports Protective Equipment Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.7. Sports Protective Equipment PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Protective Equipment Market by Constituent Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

6.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

6.4. Strategy Benchmarking

6.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles