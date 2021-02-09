Sports Nutrition Market Size, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on sports nutrition market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the sports nutrition report are PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Optimum Nutrition, Glanbia PLC, Hormel Foods Corporation, Stokely-Van Comp. Inc., MusclePharm among other domestic and global players.

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Protein Powder, Iso Drink Powder, Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and others),

Supplement Powder, RTD Protein Drinks, Iso & Other Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Carbohydrate/Energy Bars, Other Supplements),

End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users),

Distribution Channel (Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug and Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online and Others)

Unique structure of the report

Sports nutrition helps optimize athlete performance by supplying accurate amount of different types of nutritious foods. Sports nutrition products consist primarily of energy supplements, supplements for rehabilitation, and supplements for performance enhancement.

The rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, an increase in gymnasium numbers, spiralling rise of health clubs and fitness centers and the piqued interest in personal appearance are factors driving the sports nutrition market growth. The sports nutrition market restrictions are the proliferation of counterfeit goods at low prices and food safety regulations.

The countries covered in the sports nutrition market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing sports nutrition market due to the growing popularity of the region’s sports nutrition products, which in turn creates opportunities for domestic players. In addition, digital infrastructure is developing in emerging countries such as India and China, which creates significant opportunities for online platforms and thus drives sports nutrition market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global sports nutrition market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports nutrition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

