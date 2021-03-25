Sports Nutrition Market Research 2021, Company Share, Size and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global sports nutrition market reached a value of US$ 44.8 Billion in 2020. Sports nutrition focuses on the provision of a well-designed nutrition plan to athletes and active adults. It helps in the maintenance of hydration and functioning levels of the body with the supply of right type of nutrients, fluids, food and energy. Other than this, sports nutrition helps in growing muscles, gain weight, reduce fatigue and enhance performance. At present, there are different products available in the market, such as protein powders, carbohydrate and protein bars, energy drinks, vitamin tablets, and dietary supplements.

Market Trends:

In recent years, consumers have started shifting towards healthy and balanced nutrition with a rapid indulgence in physical activities to delay the early on-set of various lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart diseases. Along with this, proliferation of health and fitness centers is playing a major role in escalating the demand for sports nutrition products. Moreover, women across the globe are increasingly becoming conscious about their personal health and physical appearance. In line with this, manufacturers are introducing products with vegan, organic and plant-based ingredients, which are expected to impel the growth of the global sports nutrition market in the near future.

Key Market Segmentation Includes:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global sports nutrition market. Some of the major players in the market are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Olimp Laboratories, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., PowerBar Europe GmbH, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sports Food

• Sports Drinks

• Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Animal Derived

• Plant-Based

• Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Drug and Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

