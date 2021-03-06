Sports Nutrition Market, Global Growth and Demand – Forecast by 2024

The global sports nutrition marketis expected to witness the fastest growth due to steady changes observed in the market as it involves the change of product from traditional products into more specific products and the target base lies within the conventional customers for this market. There are several varieties of sports nutrition that comprises powders, tablets, bars, gels and ready to drink beverages.

Geography Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest market for sports nutrition due to increasing consciousness among the population of this region regarding good health and increasing adoption of the supplements in order to remain healthy and fit. The accelerating amount of urbanization, increase in the disposable income and a large number of the younger population is driving the demand for this market in North America. The sports nutrition market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific owing to their increasing trend of spending more towards the upgradation and enhancement of the standard of living.

It has been observed that the food manufacturers in the region are increasingly relying upon several channels such as seminars and events that help the manufactures in making their product accessible and enhance the brand image of their company. In 2015, the Australian Sports Nutrition (ASN) had launches a contest that was named as “Body Transformation Challenge” at Queensland, the purpose of which was to help the citizens of the country to gain health and fitness objectives in the most efficient and effective manner. The contest has helped the population of that country to gain increasing awareness regarding the sports nutrition that effectively contributed to the growth of the sports nutrition market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global sports nutrition market include Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo. Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GNC Holdings, The Coca Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Creative Edge Nutrition Inc., and Monster Beverage Company.

