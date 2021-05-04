Sports Nutrition and Supplements Market – Economic Conditions, Acquisitions, Mergers, Developments and Forecast By 2026

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global sports nutrition and supplements market is anticipated to garner $35,350 million by 2026, growing at a growth rate of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The sudden eruption of COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a noteworthy growth on the sports nutrition and supplements market. Coronavirus has imposed a new challenge for people to manage a healthy diet and lifestyle. Also, maintaining healthy lifestyle and improving immune system help to combat virus-related infections including the one with coronavirus. In addition, specific nutrients and supplements can affect the immune system by dynamic activation of body cells and improve the characteristics of immune system responses. In addition, many government bodies are initiating several activities to help the business to sustain during coronavirus crisis. For example, government of Italy has announced extension of tax deadlines in the tourism, hospitality, sports and other sectors. Also, most of the prominent players are emphasizing on product developments to gain competitive edge during COVID-19 outbreak. In the course of this turmoil, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global sports nutrition and supplements market. Our report consists of:

Inquire Here Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample Report

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The report segments the global market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis ofrecent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, growing awareness about healthy life style and beneficial properties such as improvement of immune system to combat virus related infections by the utilization of sports nutrition and supplements are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the sports nutrition and supplements market, during the forecast period. On the other hand, availability of the fake counterfeit products is likely to hamper the development of the global sports nutrition and supplements market.

Sports Supplements Type to be at the Forefront during the Projected Timeframe

Based on supplements type, the report categorizes the market for sports nutrition and supplements into sports drinks, sports supplements, and sports food. Among these, the sports supplements type segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $22,447.3 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 12.6% during the forecasted timeframe. This is mainly due to the easy accessibility of sports nutritional products and increasing awareness among bodybuilders and athletes about the need of supplements.

E-commerce Distribution Segment to be Most Profitable

On the basis of distribution channel, the report classifies the global market into E-commerce and bricks & mortar. The E-commerce segment is expected to garner $7,777.0 million in 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing online suppliers because of internet penetration across the globe.

Regional Breakdownof the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific regionis anticipated to generate a revenue of $7,458.9 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR 13.7% during the projected period. This growth is mainly due to growing number of users for sports foods and growing number of gym & fitness centers are significantly increasing demand for sports nutritional products in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global sports nutrition and supplements market Glanbia plc, The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, MUSCLEPHARM, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, POST HOLDINGS, INC., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, PepsiCo Inc.and Hormel Foods Corporation, and others.These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

Reference Link: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/sports-nutrition-and-supplements-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/