Sports Medicine Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Sports Medicine market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Sports Medicine business sphere.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Sports Medicine market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Sports Medicine Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Assays Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Knee Injuries Shoulder Injuries Foot and Ankle Injuries Elbow and Wrist Injuries Back and Spine Injuries Hip and Groin Injuries Others



Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Physiotherapy clinics Rehabilitation centers



