Sports Medicine Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Sports Medicine Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

Sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,453.18 million by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the global sports medicine market are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DJO, LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sports medicine includes various types of body reconstruction products such as implants, fracture and ligament repair products, arthroscopy devices, prosthetics, orthobiologics and body support and recovery products such as braces and supports, compression clothing, physiotherapy equipment, thermal therapy, electrostimulation and accessories which are used as sports medicine to treat multiple types of injuries, advancement in these products provide exclusive care, new and innovative treatment options to treat various types of sports injuries and also helps to maintenance preventive care.

Sports medicines deal with the treatment and physical fitness and prevention of any kind of injuries related to exercise as well as sports. Sports medicine specially focuses on sports-related medical services to the athletics and other sport staffs. Sports medicine healthcare professionals got special training to treat athletics in order to restore function to injured athletics due to which athletes can move again and back on the field as soon as possible.

Increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers propelling the demand of the sports medicine market in the forecast period.

However, the high cost of sports medicine products and risk associated with implant devices are expected to hamper the sports medicine market growth in the forecast period.

The sports medicine market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Global sports medicine market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, application, procedure and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in global sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the sports medicine market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing usage of sports medicine in surgical implants such as knee, shoulder, wrist and elbow to treat any kind of sports injury.

Global Sports Medicine Market Country Level Analysis

Sports medicine market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, products, application, procedure and end user.

The countries covered in the sports medicine market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Norway, Finland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing government initiative to encourage the athletes for playing any of the sport. Along with this, many of the manufacturers are launching new and advanced technology based sports medicine in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate and lead the growth of the North American market, which is expected to increase due to increases cases of sport injuries among the athletes, along with this huge R&D procedure is perform in the U.S. for introduce advance technology based sport medicines in order to provide better treatment and fast recover of the athletes, which help them to return their field as soon as possible. In the Europe, the Germany is dominating with the highest growing CAGR due to large end users are snagged in adoption of advance technology based sport medicine. Asia-Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR in forecast periods, because in Asia-Pacific, countries growing influx of new products and treatment modalities due to active government participation in encouraging sports activities and China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market as China is one of the world’s leading countries in the rapidly influx of athletes.

The country section of the sports medicine market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufactures is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Sports Medicine Market

Sports medicine market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with sports medicine sales, impact of advancement in the sports medicine and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the sports medicine market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Sports Medicine Market Share Analysis

Sports medicine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to sports medicine market.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the sports medicine market.

In September 2020, Smith & Nephew received product commercializing approval form National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) China to introduce REDAPT System for revision total hip arthroplasty (rTHA). This development helps the company to enhance its product category and generate adequate revenue for commercializing its products into the China market

In October 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. announced that they have introduced an orthopedic platform to improve the clinical outcomes. This platform is specially designed to help the surgeons to drive improvements in orthopedic care This development helps the company to generate adequate revenue

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the sports medicine market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for sports medicine.

