Sports Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Omnify Inc., Sports Engine Inc., Jonas Club Software, CourtReserve.com, Active Network LLC

The Sports Management Software Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global sports management software market was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 12.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.82%, during 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Sports Management Software Market: Omnify Inc., Sports Engine Inc., Jonas Club Software, CourtReserve.com, Active Network LLC, TeamSideline.com, Stack Sports, LeagueApps, SquadFusion Inc., Jersey Watch, SAP SE and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Sepetember 2020 – US-based SportsEngine, Inc., formed a partnership with MaxOne, a Virtual Coaching Platform (VCP) for youth sports programs. and aims to enrich and extend the youth sports experience, providing training technology for virtual programming, coaching, drills, and engagement.m tools and web design packages.

– August 2020 – Stack Sports announced partnership with TapNPay+ to launch a new mobile payments app that gives back while you spend. This partnership has been announced in the wake of Covid -19 to facilitate payments.

Key Market Trends

Event Management and Scheduling to Hold a Significant Market Share



– The event management and scheduling software eliminates the possibility of wastage of time in administrative duties and provide coaches with team management tools to use as they formulate tactics and build complex strategies.

– The market witnessed sports governing bodies and associations collaborating with the software vendors for comprehensive sports management solutions. For instance, Oklahoma Soccer Association, a national state association of the United States Soccer Federation announced a technology partnership with TeamSnap in August 2019.

– MonClubSportif, a cloud-based sports league management solution, is designed for sports teams and organizations, coaches, players, schools, and more. Key features of the solution include scheduling, game results tracking, availability management, automatic reminders, player information, and statistics.

– Sports events often involve huge revenue factors that make planning and managing sports events a complex task, thereby generating the need for the sports industry to organize the activities of sports clubs, leagues, and associations.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share



– North America is home to various sports such as Soccer, Rugby, Hockey, Basketball and baseball as well as sports leagues is among the significant factors driving the market. ?

– Youth sports organizations are also instrumental in embracing sports management software. Further, vendors in this region provide solutions across a wide range of sports. USA-based Visual ClubMate allows the user to manage fields or courts of any sport, such as underwater hockey or chess boxing.

– For instance, Active Network Sports is helping league and club administrators such as Sammamish Rowing Associations, Clifton Park Youth Hockey Association and Upper Makefield Basketball to automate and streamline their sports registrations for time saving.

– In July 2018, The Governing body of Table Tennis Canada and SportLoMo, a software provider of sports technology, partnered to introduce new technology features across all facets of the sport from Online Registration, Membership and Game Management to Player Participation. This highlights the growing demand for sports management software market in Canada.

