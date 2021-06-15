Sports League Software Market Global Demand Developments with 6.4% of CAGR by 2027

Sports league software help sports organizations and administrators in scheduling events, managing facilities/leagues, organizing tournaments, and automating processes such as event registration. This software also allows organizers to keep track and manage data of their players and team assignments. The sports league software may include multiple useful features such as player/volunteer registration, website creation, billing features, team management, reporting, scheduling, communication tools, real time updates, and other support features. ACTIVE Network; LLC, SportsEngine Inc.; Jersey Watch; Stack Sports; and TeamSnap, Inc. are among the companies operating in the global sports league software market, which offer solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises in the sports industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sports League Software Market

At present, North America is the largest market in terms of revenue share of the global sports league software market. The US is the world’s worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak with more than 4.90 million confirmed cases, as per the recent WHO Situation Report- 202 dated 9th August 2020. The high number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a negative impact on country’s and region’s economy and there has been a decline in business activities and growth of various industries operating in the region. The developed countries such as the US are the key markets for the growth of sports league software market; however, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the cancellation of various big sports events, affecting the revenue of key market players operating in the North America region. Major League Soccer (MLS), Major League Baseball (MLB), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club are among the organizations and events that have been postponed/cancelled due to the pandemic. The economic slowdown in various economies may also result in financial challenges for teams, clubs, and leagues present in the region. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US is anticipated to impact the sports league software market growth in North America region in a negative manner at least for the next two to three quarters.

Strategic Insights

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

In 2020, Stack Sports collaborated with Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) that leverage the US Soccer Connect platform for its state, league, and club management. Both organizations are focused on supporting the members of MYSA to make soccer easy for administrators, volunteers, coaches, and parents.

In 2020, SportsEngine, Inc. collaborated with Ohio Soccer Association North. The company served as the official provider of Ohio North’s comprehensive Player Safety Program that comprises background screening, sexual abuse awareness, and prevention training.

