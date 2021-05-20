Sports Guns Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The Global Sports Guns Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.46 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Sports Guns for training purposes, rising sports events that include shooting games, increasing interest in hunting, and applicability of the Sports Guns in nonlethal usage, to name a few.

The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. completed its spin-off from the company named Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. announced to start trading independently and would expand their Sports Guns business through the e-commerce platform.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, the remarkable demand for the shooting games & higher proliferation of the sports events, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Guns Market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Training & Demonstration Recreational Sports

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gun Stores Sport Goods Stores Online Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Sports Guns business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Sports Guns market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

