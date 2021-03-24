Sports Glasses Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report (2021 – 2027)

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz has added a new report, titled “Global Market Insights, Forecast to 2027” in its library. The reports provide growth statistics, the drivers, trends in the global sports glasses market. Further, global market size is taken into account and has been narrowed down to market of some of the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, Central and South America. The report also studies the market on the basis of application of glasses, key players and competitive landscapes among them. The report assesses demand for sunglasses and its direct consumers globally.

Earlier eyewear was just meant for enabling the user to see objects clearly, whether close or far, depending on the need. Further, development in the field brought high end sunglasses in picture. The sunglasses, not just provide shade from the sunlight but also protect from the harmful rays. Later, the concept of sports glasses arrived. Sports Glasses is meant to protect eyes from any kind of damage during sports. Apart from this, it is also recommended in some sports to improve the visibility and focus.

People around the globe are being involved in athletic activities. People are entering into global workforce in considerable number. And number embracing sports and fitness as a part of recreational activities is also significant. Also, they are being considerate about protecting from any kind of harms followed by the sports, whether outdoor or indoor. Hence, they are grabbing sports accessories such as helmets, gloves and pads. Also, eye injuries due to sports is one of the leading causes of blindness in children in the U.S. The awareness of safety is directly proportional to the demand of sunglasses, hence, the global sports glasses market is also rising.

Sports enthusiasts who like playing snow sports, tennis, cricket, water sports, golf, cycling and running require sports glasses to protect eyes. Further, sportsperson wear sunglasses to control light so that performance can be enhanced with focus.

Nowadays, sports goggles are considered equally important as a helmet. To meet requirement of different athletic activities, sports goggles are being manufactured in different sizes and shapes. For example, sports glasses for basketball, soccer and racquet are specifically designed. They are designed in such a manner that sports glasses can fit into helmets if sports demand for it.

The global sports glasses market has been segregated on the basis of sports. The sports market is split in ski sports, riding sports, water sports and other. The demand of sports glasses in each of these markets has been expanding each day and hence, contributing in the growth of global sports glasses market.

Another driving factor for sports glasses is the quality of lenses used in the glasses. Usually, the lenses are made of polycarbonate with a built-in ultraviolet protection. This feature makes the glasses suitable for outdoor sports activities. Further, to increase the durability the eyewear has a scratch-resistant coating on both, front and backside.

The frames is playing another major role in the expansion of global sports glasses market. The frames can support prescription as well non-prescription lenses. This is an added benefit. Also, it comes with rubber padding to provide cushion effect in the area of contact such as nose or the head region.

Another key factors driving the market is rise in consumer’s income, owing to which they look for quality, well-designed and branded products. The section of population is not only looking for comfort but also for high-end commodities that represent their social status. This is one of the factors deciding the growth of global sports glasses market in the near future.

The global sports sunglasses market comprises of both regional as well as international competitors. The market is dominated by Dolce and Gabbana, Nike Vision, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Prada, Silhouette, Adidas, Burberry, Luxottica, Formosa Optical and Seiko.

