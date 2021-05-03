Sports Fishing Equipment Market Size, Share | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sports Fishing Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global sports fishing equipment to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Sports fishing equipment refer to the devices used for recreational fishing activities and competitions. They mainly include fishing rods, fishhooks, lines, baits, lures, sinkers, etc. These tools are used for fishing without grappling, gear, stunning, line fishing, trapping, fishing with bag nets, trawling seining, and gillnetting. The fishing lines are tied to attract, hold, and capture the fishes with natural or artificial bait. These lines are linked to casting, spinning, and fly-fishing reels, which help in hunting large-sized fishes and shellfishes. Various handheld equipment, such as spears and harpoons, can also be thrown with a thrust to wound and catch the fish.

Market Trends

The expanding fishing industry, along with increasing participation in water-based sports activities, is primarily driving the market for sports fishing equipment. Moreover, the rising number of fishing associations and recreational fishing clubs is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, rising investments in the development of high-quality fishing equipment and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers also contribute to the growth of the sports fishing equipment market. In addition to this, several key players are launching innovative product variants connected with sensors, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, growing consumer preferences towards outdoor recreational activities are further expected to drive the market for sports fishing equipment.

Sports Fishing Equipment 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Gamakatsu

Globeride Inc.

Newell Brands

Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp.

Rapala VMC Corporation (Sofina)

Shimano Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels

Fishing Hooks

Fishing Lures

Fishing Lines

Fishing Rigs

Fishing Jig Heads

Others

Breakup by Application:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Breakup by End User:

Individual Consumer

Clubs

Sports Organizers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty and Sports Stores

Departmental and Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

