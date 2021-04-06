Sports Composites Market Analysis with Research Report 2021 to 2025- Aldila Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation), Amer Sports., Dupont, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Sports Composites Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Sports Composites investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global market for sports composites is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The Sports Composites market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Aldila Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation), Amer Sports., Dupont, Fischer Sports GmbH, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Fujikura Composites Inc., Rock West Composites, SGL Carbon, Topkey Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

The major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance sports equipment during the forecast period. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.

– Golf shafts application is expected to dominate the sports composites market over the forecast period.

– North America region is expected to dominate the global sports composites market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Golf Shafts

– Sports composites are two or more chemically distinct materials combined with having improved properties.

– Golf shafts are manufactured from a wide variety of materials, including composites. Usage of carbon fiber reinforced materials made golf shafts much lighter in weight than a metal rod.

– According to the National Golf Foundation, more than 35% of the population over the age of 5 in the United States either played, watched, or read about golf in 2019.

– Moreover, 2.6 million people played golf for recreation in the United States for the first time in 2018, representing the highest figure till date.

– Additionally, increasing tournaments for golf and also the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are also providing opportunities for the golf.

– Therefore, the growing interest in golf among people has been boosting the demand for golf shafts, which is further propelling the demand for the market studied.

