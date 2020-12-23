Sports Bra and Underwear Market Industry Growth Analysis, Regional Trends, Demand and Forecast -Under Armour Adidas Nike Decathlon

Sports Bra and Underwear Market Report Summary

By 2027, the industry is expected to attain a substantial Sports Bra and Underwear market size, with a moderate CAGR rising from 2020 to 2027. There are many factors currently and during the forecast period that are driving the growth of the industry. Due to growing demand and increasing applications across end uses and geography, the market would achieve a healthy growth rate in the coming years.

Global Sports Bra and Underwear Market: By Geography

By geography, the main regional markets covered in this report globally are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (Row). Asia Pacific would emerge as the most pioneering regional market among the different geographies and is expected to expand at a rapid pace compared to the other regions. However, Europe and North America would also achieve a significant growth along with South America, Central America, Africa and the Middle East.

Key Companies

Under Armour

Adidas

Nike

Decathlon

New Balance

Lululemon Athletica

The North Face

Arc’Teryx

Asics

Enell

Champion

Gap

Bonds

Triumph

Berlei

Reebok

Ellesse

Shock Absorber

Puma

Victoria’S Secret

Nanjiren

Market by Type

Sports Bra

Sports Underwear

Market by Application

Supermarket

Online

Others

Factors Dominating the Sports Bra and Underwear Market

High product penetration across various end users and geographies, increasing consumption and technological innovation are some of the dominating factors that drive market demand. A large market size is projected to be reached by the industry by 2027, with a robust CAGR from 2020 to 2027. There are many factors at present and during the forecast period that are boosting the growth of the industry. Due to the rise in demand, the industry will achieve a healthy growth rate in the coming years.

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter1:Introduction and Scope

Chapter2:Key Company Profiles

Chapter3: Market Share and Forecast- Type, Application and Geography

Chapter4:Market of Asia Pacific region

Chapter5:Market of Europe region

Chapter6:Market of Asia Pacific region

Chapter7:Market of North America region

Chapter8:Market of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter9:Key landscapes of the market

Chapter10:Key trends of the market

Chapter11:Strategies adopted

Significant Pointers of the Report

Market size, trend, outlook and forecast are covered in the study.

Recommendations for key players are provided in the analysis.

Product, application, end-use and geography are covered under the scope of the analysis.

Top players are profiled under the Company Profile Chapter,

In the content of the study, market drivers, restraints and opportunities are addressed thoroughly.

Added Highlights of the Sports Bra and Underwear Market Report:

Market Attractiveness Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

**Note: Year End Discount

If you purchase the report this year:

Flat 15% instant discount

20% discount on 2nd report

1 Year consultation and 10 % free customization

