Sports bottle market is boosting up due to the increasing participation in sports, rising participation in health clubs and growing urbanization

The global market for sports bottles is displaying steady growth over recent years. The fitness enthusiasts have resulted in an augmented demand in the fitness and exercise accessories industry thereby sports bottles being one of the essential accessories have witnessed significant growth in the bottle market. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards a healthier lifestyle, growing sports events, and innovating, attractive sport bottle designs that create a purchase desire among the consumers. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness is additionally influencing the demand for reusable water bottles. To cater to the rising demand, the vendors are focusing on providing eco-friendly and sustainable sports bottles. The easy availability, convenience, and inexpensiveness of plastic sports bottles have contributed to their vast usage globally.

Additionally, the market is driven by the high demand for and a widened scope of convenience products in the global market. Fast-paced lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and refining standards of living have mainly contributed to the current trend, especially in developing economies. Furthermore, the growing population and their concern about healthy fitness, are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs thereby increasing the demand for the sports bottles market.

Global Sports Bottle Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Milton, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., Tupperware, Thermos, Pacific Market International (PMI), Lock & Lock, CAMELBAK, Haers, SIGG, Klean Kanteen, and Polar Bottle are the leading player in global sports bottle market.

Scope of the Report

By Type of Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Aluminum

Glass

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

In addition, the report provides analysis of the sports bottle market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

