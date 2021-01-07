Sports Betting Market Rising Trends, Latest Technologies Research And Future Scope 2026 | William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair

Sports Betting Market Report: Highlights On Future Development 2020-2027

This market report is a window to the Sports Betting Market which gives explanation about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the industry. Report underlines strategic profiling of top players in the market, estimates their mainstay competencies, and illustrates competitive landscape for the market.

Why the Sports Betting Market Report is beneficial?

The Sports Betting report is compiled with thorough and dynamic research methodology.

The report offers complete picture of the competitive scenario of Sports Betting market.

It comprises vast amount of information about the latest technological and produce developments in the Sports Betting industry.

The extensive range of analysis associates with the impact of these improvements on the future of Sports Betting industry growth.

The Sports Betting report has combined the required essential historical data and analysis in the comprehensive research report.

The insights in the Sports Betting report can be easily understood and contains graphical representation of the figures in the form of bar graphs, statistics, and pie charts, etc.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sports Betting Market

Sports betting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on sports betting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Sports betting is a gaming practise involving forecasting the results of any athletic activity and making the wagers as necessary. Different sports come under this heading, including horse racing, football, poker and many others. This segment provides enormous growth opportunities for both individuals and bettors in the sport. Rapidly the adoption of internet-based devices such as smartphones and tablets allows maximising the interaction time with end users by engaging them with online gaming practises with the least impact on everyday activities. Smartphones are thus expected to play a significant role during the forecast period in the acceptance of sports betting by end users.

Increasing smartphone penetration along with the adoption of video streaming and instant messaging services has fuelled online sports betting growth through mobile devices. This is expected to have an indirect impact on consumer interface by developing improved smartphone apps. The application of 5G networks is expected to encourage the acceptance of smartphone-based betting over the forecast period that boosted the market for sports betting.

Conducts Overall SPORTS BETTING Market Segmentation:

By Platform (Online and Offline),

Application (Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others),

Type (Line-In-Play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports, Pari-Mutuel, and Others) and

Sports Type (Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Tennis, Golf, Boxing, Horse Riding, Auto Racing and Others)

Sports Betting Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Due to the increasing awareness of sports betting in developing regions of China, India, among others, the Asia-Pacific region held the most significant share of the sports betting market in value terms. The demand for sports betting in North America is expected to see a significant growth rate over the projected timeframe.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Sports Betting Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Sports Betting Market

Major Developments in the Sports Betting Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Sports Betting Industry

Competitive Landscape of Sports Betting Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Sports Betting Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Sports Betting Market

Sports Betting Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Sports Betting Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Sports Betting Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Sports Betting Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

