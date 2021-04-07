Sports betting Market – Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Post COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecasts & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2027

Global Sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Sports betting market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sports betting market are the 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet among others

Key questions answered during this research report:

At what pace is that the Sports betting global market growing? what’s the Sports betting market size in 2019 and therefore the growth trend within the future?

What are the key drivers and restraints within the Global Sports betting market? what is going to be the impact of drivers and restraints within the future?

What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the main regional revenue pockets for growth within the Global Sports betting market?

What are the longer term growth opportunities and its impact on companies Sports betting Market plan?

What are the varied technology sorts of the worldwide Sports betting market and the way they’re poised to grow?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Sports betting Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Sports betting Market Research Methodologies

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Sports betting Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Sports betting Market

5 Application Overview Of Global Sports betting Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis