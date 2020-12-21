Sports Apparel Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Jockey India, Lotto Spa, SKECHERS USA, Inc, Columbia Sportswear Company

Sports Apparel market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the Sports Apparel industry. Painstakingly analysed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on numerous factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. 2019 is the base year while 2018 is the historic year for calculation in the report. The report consists of reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in Sports Apparel market are NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., Everlast Worldwide Inc., Ralph Lauren, Umbro International, Fila Luxembourg, S.a.r.L., Lululemon Athletica, Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, New Balance Athletic, Inc., Jockey India, Lotto Spa, SKECHERS USA, Inc, ASICS, Billabong, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Columbia Sportswear Company, and Yonex Co., Ltd. among other.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Sports Apparel Market Outlook:

Sports apparel market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 264.4 billion by 2027 from USD 176.25 billion in 2019, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on sports apparel market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The rising health consciousness along with growing participation of individuals towards various fitness activities will help impact the sports apparel market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing focus of individuals performing physical activity, due to rising health concerns and changing eating patterns, increasing disposable income levels and rising participation in sports owing to global media coverage of important sports events are also expected to improve the market growth. On the other hand, rapid growth in the number of woman tending to sports and fitness activities will further boost ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the sports apparel market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Availability of low quality and fake products will restrict the growth of the sports apparel market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Which Important Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?

This market report guesstimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Sports Apparel market report also enlists the chief competitors and presents the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Sports Apparel industry. To provide an absolute background analysis of the Sports Apparel industry, this report includes an evaluation of the parental market. This detailed report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Sports Apparel market report also presents an exhaustive overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.

Global Sports Apparel Market Scope and Market Size

Sports apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, category and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the sports apparel market is segmented into tops & t-shirts, hoodies & sweatshirts, jackets & vests, shorts, socks, surf & swimwear, pants & tights and others.

Based on category, the sports apparel market is segmented into men, women and children.

Sports apparel market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for sports apparel market

includes retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores and online stores.

Focal Points of the Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers’ Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and Asia-Pacific manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Key Points Covered in Global Sports Apparel Market Report:

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Sports Apparel market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Sports Apparel market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Sports Apparel market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Sports Apparel market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The 2020 Annual Sports Apparel Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Sports Apparel Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Sports Apparel Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

