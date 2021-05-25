Sports Apparel Market 2020 – Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook | Top Business Competitors- SKECHERS USA, INC., YONEX Co., Ltd., Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company

Market Overview

The sports apparel market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 277,010.78 million by 2028.

Sports apparel is clothing that is designed specifically to offer a better fit, especially when undergoing vigorous physical training or an active lifestyle. These are made from several materials such as cotton, spandex among several others with different properties depending on the type of sport or activity the user is involved in.

Increasing sport sponsorships is fuelling the growth of the sports apparel market. Commercialization of fake sports apparel products is hampering the growth of the sports apparel market. Increasing huge number of participants in the numerous sports activities is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the sports apparel market. Expensive nature of sports apparels is challenging the growth of the sports apparel market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the report are SKECHERS USA, INC., YONEX Co., Ltd., Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, FILA Luxembourg S.a.r.l., Amer Sports, CFBRAZIL Fitness & Beach Wear, Formative Sports, Heini Sports, Patagonia, Inc., ADIDAS AG, PUMA SE, Jockey, lululemon athletica, Lotto Spa, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Brooks Sports, Inc, Diadora S.p.A., THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the sports apparel market as in the U.S., the production and consumption of sports apparel is increasing in the region. North American region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of increasing health awareness and gaining popularity of active lifestyles. U.S. is leading the growth of the North America market due consumption of merchandise products. China is dominating the market due to gaining popularity of e-commerce. Germany is dominating in the Europe sports apparel market because of huge demand of sports apparel along with this, most of the advanced technology based sports apparel are launched in the region.

Global Sports Apparel Market Scope and Market Size

The sports apparel market is segmented on the basis of material, type of print, gender and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the sports apparel market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2021, the synthetic segment is dominating due to the synthetic based material used in the manufacturing of sports apparel due to its wide benefits.

On the basis of type of print, the sports apparel market is segmented into water based, silicone emboss, reflective transfer, pigment, high density, foil, glitter, cracking ink, discharge, all over print, photo print and others. In 2021, the water based segment is dominating as the water-based type of printing are able to produce long lasting prints with impeccable detail along with this, water-based printing are special as well as different which is highly demanded among the consumers.

On the basis of gender, the sports apparel market is segmented into men and women. In 2021, the men segment is dominating because of high level of participation of men in sports activities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sports apparel market is segmented into e-commerce, super market/hypermarket, brand outlets, discount stores and others. In 2021, the super market/hypermarket segment is dominating because most of the end users are engaged to purchase sports apparel from the supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Based on regions, the Sports Apparel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Sports Apparel Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Sports Apparel Market growth.

