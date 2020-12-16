Sports and Fitness Apps Market Down To A Trickle Month Other Covid-19 Traders Cling On The Hope. | ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper), Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc., Freeletics

Sports and Fitness Apps Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Sports and Fitness Apps Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Earlier, access to fitness programs was limited to fitness clubs and centers. However, it has increased in the recent past, due to adoption of smartphones among individuals. This in turn is expected to boost growth of the global sports and fitness apps market over the forecast period. Moreover technology integration in wearable devices is also expected to boost the market growth. Mobile apps can be integrated with fitness trackers and smartwatch that offer various benefits such as activity tracking and distance measurement with the help of GPS technology. However, lack of compatibility with wearable devices and lack of standardization may lead to integration issues with fitness apps, which can be one of the restraining factors that can hamper growth of the global sports and fitness apps market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Increase in smartphone penetration and rising health awareness among individuals are the major factors driving the growth of global sports and fitness apps market. According to PCMag report, workout and weight loss apps are the most popular apps that are widely used among individuals that accounts for around three fourth of all the fitness app sessions. This trend is attributed to use of wearable devices such as fitness bands and smartwatch that encourage individuals to track their daily exercises and monitor weight. This trend is expected to gain traction in the near future. Furthermore, several fitness app developers and wearable device manufacturers in the global sports and fitness apps market are focused on adopting collaboration and acquisition strategies. Moreover, many companies are funded by venture capital firms, in order to increase their offerings and expand their presence in the global sports and fitness apps market. For instance, in May 2019, Future, an app-based personal trainer and nutrition service provider, raised around US$ 8.5 million, which was funded by Kleiner Perkins, a venture capital firm.

Global Market- Insights

Sports and fitness apps have become an integral part of daily lives of millions of mobile users, allowing them to use smartphones to do everything related to sports and fitness of individuals.

Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions, where paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs. Easy availability of cost-effective apps has led to growth of global sports and fitness apps market.

Sports and fitness apps are based on the data analysis to improve and manage the overall athletic performance and fitness. Fitness apps are widely accepted in the market as personal advisers of sports and fitness trainer. Fitness apps are being largely used by sports coaches and athletes to enhance the performance of their teams by monitoring user performance and analyzing the strong areas of the users.

Sports and Fitness Apps Market Keyplayers: ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper), Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc., Freeletics, Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Polar Electro, Runtastic GmbH, Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness

Sports and Fitness Apps Market Taxonomy

Global Sports and Fitness Apps Market, By Application:

Health Monitoring

Activity Tracking & Monitoring

Global Sports and Fitness Apps Market, By Platform Type:

iOS

Android

Windows

