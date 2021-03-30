Sports Analytics Market 2021 by Technology Advancements 2024

Sports Analytics Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Sports Analytics Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The sports analytics market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2018 – Zenedge, a technology security startup is planned to be acquired by Oracle to strengthen its cloud security. It operates a security operations monitoring center for customers and currently guards 800,000 websites and networks worldwide. Zenedge has raised USD 13.7 million (EUR 9.7 million) to date.

Sports analytics offers tools to assess player fitness and team performance, competitive analysis, social media, and business analysis, among other crucial functions. It has led to the development of sophisticated structures for crunching numbers to predict prior results, win-loss records, and opponent history, to determine the outcome of a future sporting event.

– Owing to the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, the number of wearable devices in the sports industry is increasing. Consequently, a significant quantity of data related to the players and the team is generated, which is used to gain insights on player performance and fitness variables, such as heartbeats, speed, and acceleration.

– With the explosion of health assessment solutions, driven by fitness bands and other wearable devices, the growing volume of data to be analyzed has increased drastically. In addition, the availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and the increased demand for analytics of complex data streaming are expected to fuel the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

Sports analytics as the management of organized historical data, the application of predictive analytic models that use that data, and the use of information systems to update decision makers and allow them to help their organizations in gaining a competitive advantage on the field of play.

Key Market Trends

Football Accounts for the Largest Share in the Sports Analytics Market

– Football by itself accounts for the largest share in the sports analytics market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL. According to UEFA (European footballs governing body), an increase of 1.5% year-on-year was witnessed in spectator numbers at domestic and European games, with more than 170 million people attending games in 2015-2016.

– Furthermore, teams and clubs partnering with analytics companies is a significant trend in the market. For instance, many football leagues and clubs have collaborated with Opta, the leading provider of football sports data. Optas analytics can determine every single action of a player in a specific zone on the field, regardless of whether a player has a ball or not.

– Conclusively, the rising competitive nature, need for improved decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, and need for strategy implementation for matches on the field, as well as ticket inventory and social media influence off the ground, are expected to boost the adoption of analytics in these markets.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

