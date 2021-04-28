Sports Analytics Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Key Players – IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Opta Sports, Trumedia Networks

The report presents an in-depth assessment of Sports Analytics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Sports Analytics investments from 2019 till 2024.

The sports analytics market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Sports Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Opta Sports, Trumedia Networks, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software Inc., Stats LLC, Catapult Group International Ltd, Sportsradar AG among others.

Scope of the Report

Sports analytics as the management of organized historical data, the application of predictive analytic models that use that data, and the use of information systems to update decision makers and allow them to help their organizations in gaining a competitive advantage on the field of play.

Key Market Trends

Football Accounts for the Largest Share in the Sports Analytics Market

– Football by itself accounts for the largest share in the sports analytics market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL. According to UEFA (European footballs governing body), an increase of 1.5% year-on-year was witnessed in spectator numbers at domestic and European games, with more than 170 million people attending games in 2015-2016.

– Furthermore, teams and clubs partnering with analytics companies is a significant trend in the market. For instance, many football leagues and clubs have collaborated with Opta, the leading provider of football sports data. Optus analytics can determine every single action of a player in a specific zone on the field, regardless of whether a player has a ball or not.

– Conclusively, the rising competitive nature, need for improved decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, and need for strategy implementation for matches on the field, as well as ticket inventory and social media influence off the ground, are expected to boost the adoption of analytics in these markets.

Changing Sports Dynamics and Technology Adoption Drives the Sport Analytics in North America

– The changing market environment and higher technological adoption rates across the region are increasing the usage of sport analytics solutions in North America. As organizations are focusing on reducing maintenance and upgrade costs, the demand for software provided on the cloud is being increased as cloud-based solutions offer advantages such as low cost, rapid scalability, easy access, and uninterrupted service.

– Leagues are the primary users of sports analytics solutions, Baseball and basketball leagues have the highest adoption rate of these solutions, particularly for selecting players. Recently, several clubs in ice hockey have started investing in analytics, and American Football remains an influential market.

– Superclubs are renowned owing to their notable history of success which has driven their brand value, fan base, attracting star players from all over the region and thus driving investments and sponsorships. These elite clubs view analytics as footballs next frontier. Further, the rising competitive nature, need to improve decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, need for strategy implementation and social media influence have boosted the adoption of analytics exponentially.

– The New England Patriots use an approach to season ticket holder retention that is based on a variety of behavioral metrics. For instance, their models include variables such as game attendance, purchases of team merchandise, attendance at special season ticket holder events, and attendance at concerts or soccer games at Gillette Stadium.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Sports Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

