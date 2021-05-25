Sports Analytics Market 2020: New Study, Overview, Rising Growth | Global Top Competitors – IBM Corporation, Sportradar AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland, Synergy Sports, DataArt, SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE

Market Overview

The sports analytics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 38.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 8,545.9 million by 2028. Increasing demand of real time data access is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the sports analytics market.

Sports analytics is defined as the usage of data and advanced statistics to measure the success in sports industry by making competitive and strategic sports decisions. Sports analytics, when properly implemented, may give a team or person enormous competitive advantages. As technology continues to evolve, data collection becomes more complicated and the quantity of available information increases so does our capacity to assess and enhance its efficiency.

The increasing availability of large amount of in-field data is boosting the growth for the sports analytics market. The shortages in subsidies or budget constraints arising due to lack of government support in some countries for sports is acting as a restraint for the sports analytics market. The emergence of AI and ML technologies is further augmenting the growth for the sports analytics market. The burden of add on cost or the high costs included in the set-up is posing the biggest challenge for the sports analytics market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the global sports analytics market report are IBM Corporation, Sportradar AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland, Synergy Sports, DataArt, SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, A SALESFORCE COMPANY, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, GlobalStep, LLC, TruMedia Networks, Inc., ICEBERG Sports Analytics, Opta, Stats Perform, Experfy, Inc, Catapult Group International Ltd, orreco, Zebra Technologies Corp., Exasol and Qualitas Global among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The U.S. is expected to dominate in the North America sports analytics market as there is a growing integration of technology as well as continuous development in the sports analytics products for various sports applications and software segment. Germany is expected to dominate in the Europe sports analytics market as the companies are continuously investing in the R&D to come up with new and innovative products as well as software segment keeping the consumer preferences in mind. China is expected to dominate in the Asia-Pacific sports analytics market due to the rapidly expanding sports industry for software segment and growing digitization trends and sports prevalence in the country.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Sports Analytics’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Sports Analytics’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Sports Analytics’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Sports Analytics’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Sports Analytics’ Market business.

Global Sports Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

The sports analytics market is segmented on the basis of the component, sports type, application, deployment mode, organization mode and analysis type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the sports analytics market has been segmented into software and services. In 2021, software segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to rising adoption of sports analytics software which can be largely attributed to growing preference for cloud-based software solutions.

On the basis of sports type, the sports analytics market is segmented into team sports and individual sports. In 2021, team sports segment is dominating in the sports analytics market as leagues are the primary users of sports analytics solutions as football, baseball and basketball leagues have the highest adoption rate of these solutions, particularly for selecting players.

On the basis of application, the sports analytics market is segmented into player & team valuation, performance analytics, health assessment, fan engagement, broadcast management, video analysis and others. In 2021, player & team valuation segment is dominating due to advancement in technologies as big data to get scientific sports data delivered in an easy to understand format that offers an opportunity for coaches, individuals, schools, team and sporting organizations to make informed decisions and improve overall performance.

On the basis of deployment mode, the sports analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2021, cloud segment is dominating due to increasing demand for structured and visualize data in the market which will help to increase the demand for cloud deployment mode.

Based on regions, the Sports Analytics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Sports Analytics Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Sports Analytics Market growth.

