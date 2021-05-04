Spirulina Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Algenol, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DIC Lifetec Co., Sensient Technologies, Naturex

Spirulina is among the most popular supplements across the globe. Spirulina is an organism that grows in fresh and salty water both. It contains many nutrients and antioxidants that could be beneficial for the body. It also comprises of some amounts of potassium, magnesium, and manganese and little amount of every other nutrient needed for body. It also helps in increasing the immune system of human body.

The spirulina market is likely to grow due to key driving factor such as rising demand for natural colors, growing malnutrition in the world, increased application of spirulina in cosmetics and personal care, awareness related to malnutrition and others. In addition, various encouragement and promotion of the production of spirulina by government will provide numerous opportunity in upcoming year for spirulina market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The global spirulina market is segmented on the basis of application and form. Based on application, the market is segmented as spirulina market, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of form, the global spirulina market is segmented into powder, capsule and tablet, liquid and gelling agent.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spirulina market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spirulina market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Spirulina industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

