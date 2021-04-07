Spirulina Market 2021: Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Revenue by Top Company, Geographical Region, and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2027

The detailed market intelligence report on the Global Spirulina Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Industrial Rubber Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Spirulina is a biomass obtained from cynobacteria and consumed by humans and animals. There are two types of Spirulina includes Arthrospira plantensis and Anthrospira maxima are available which are further processed for various applications. It is used as dietary supplement in the form of capsule, powder, liquid and others. Furthermore, it is also used as food supplement for aquarium, poultry industry and others. So, during the study of Global Spirulina market, we have considered Spirulina product type and consumables to analyze the market.

Scope of Spirulina Reports –

Global Spirulina Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, Formulation and by regional & country level. Based upon Product type, global Spirulina Market is classified as Arthrospira plantensis and Anthrospira maxima. Based upon Application type, global Spirulina Market is classified as Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Feed and Others. Based upon formulation, global Spirulina Market is classified as Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, and Granule & Gelling Agent.

The regions covered in this Spirulina Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of spirulina is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Spirulina Market Reports–

Algaetech International Sdn Bhd

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd

Cyanotech Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

DDW The Color House

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DIC Corporation

Algene Biotech

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics –

The commercialization and growth of global Spirulina market over the past 10 years have been highly impactful. Growing awareness among people about the health benefits of Spirulina and natural colors produces from Spirulina is the major factors supporting the growth of Spirulina market. Furthermore, there are various initiatives taken by the government to support the growth of rural area by providing them decent income from Spirulina production this also fuels the Spirulina market. Spirulina comprises of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties are which are good for the health. Spirulina is also used for the production of various cosmetics and also used in pharmaceutical industries. However, lower stability of colors produced from Spirulina has lower stability as compared to the synthetic colors which may hamper the growth of Spirulina market.

Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share closely followed by Europe due to increasing demand for natural derived food products. The European government has reduced the daily intake of synthetic colors has also fueled the Spirulina market. Asia Pacific is expected is to experience a rapid growth due to the various government initiatives taken by government in the developing economies to promote the growth of rural areas and provide them better living conditions. In countries like India, China, and others government is promoting the production of Spirulina due to its health benefits. There is also a significant in the aquaculture industry in these regions which is also one of the major factors supporting the growth of Spirulina market over the forecast period. As per Food and Agriculture organization 2018 report the total aquaculture production of 4.43 million tones was valued at US$ 3.5 billion of which carp alone was responsible for as much as 4.18 million tones. So, all the above mentioned factors will support the growth of Spirulina market in the near future.

Global Spirulina Market Segmentation –

By Product type analysis: Arthrospira plantensis, Anthrospira maxima

By Application type Analysis – Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Feed, Others

By Formulation Analysis –Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, Granule & Gelling Agent

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

