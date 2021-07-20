Spirulina Chocolate Market Present Scenario, Growth Prospects and COVID-19 Impact By 2027

Spirulina chocolates are nutritional chocolates that are consumed by children. These chocolates provide nutrients such as protein, vitamins & minerals, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, manganese, Omega 3 & 6, and other essential nutrients. In addition, spirulina chocolates contain GLA fatty acids found in the mother’s milk which makes it a healthy option for kids rather than other cocoa & milk-based chocolates. The other benefits of spirulina chocolates are it provides all the nutrients to children who do not like eating fruits & vegetables and maintains a balanced diet. These chocolates come in various flavors and have recommended serving 150mg to 500mg depending on the age of the child.

Akal Food, Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory, Doisy & Dam Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., Karmasukom Energy LLP, Landish Foods, Meraviglie Srlestle SA, The Algae Factory BV, and Vosges Haut-Chocolat Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The manufactures are facing problems as the supply of raw materials and labor is affected due to pandemic and lockdown.

Parents are more aware of the child’s immunization and health so they are demanding a more healthy and nutritious diet.

The demand for spirulina chocolates is thus expected to increase after the pandemic.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Spirulina chocolates have many health benefits and are preferred by a lot of parents for their children. In addition, awareness among parents, awareness by the government regarding children’s health care, substitute for many nutritious foods drive the global spirulina chocolate market growth. Moreover, spirulina contains antibodies that help to fight certain cancer, phycocyanin which reduces blood pressure and is an excellent source of antioxidant. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials and competition from the global market are a major constraint for the new players. Innovations in the market are related to better health benefits from the spirulina chocolates and new flavors.

The global spirulina chocolate market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market & effective for acute malnutrition

New products that contain better health benefits have been launched by leading market players. Akal Food has a product portfolio named “KISSMI” which has spirulina chocolates, spirulina chocolate drinks, and other products which the kids can consume. The product “Choco-Spirou Brownie” by Akal Foods contains 100% vegan products and can be consumed by children and parents both at any point in time. The company claims that “Choco-Spiru Brownie” contains all the nutritional properties of Cold ground beans.

Many companies and research teams claim that the high content of all nutrients in spirulina chocolates makes it a perfect food for children suffering from malnutrition and makes a complete balanced diet for the children.

Rise in demand of vegan-based and gluten-free chocolates

There has been a rise in demand for vegan food products by many people around the world. The rise in demand for vegan food for both kids and parents has increased the demand for vegan spirulina chocolates. The parents want to ensure that although the kids are consuming vegan foods but the nutrition and balanced diet should be maintained. Thus, spirulina chocolates providing many health benefits, nutrients, and gluten-free products the demand has particularly increased in spirulina vegan & gluten-free chocolates.

