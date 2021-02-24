Spirulina Beverages Market to witness Exponential Growth during forecast period 2021-2027

Spirulina is a beverage loaded with antioxidants, vitamins A and E, iron, calcium, and potassium. Besides, plant-based protein is more easily digestible than other protein sources, such as red meat, eggs, and soy. Moreover, consumers are increasingly adopting more eco-friendly food products, such as spirulina beverages, which can quickly fulfill the daily requirement of protein and other essential nutrients.

The growing veganism trend among the consumers for a healthy lifestyle is the critical factor for the spirulina beverages market expansion. Moreover, spirulina beverages are the largest source of protein among any plant-based drinks. The nutritional properties of spirulina are anticipated to propel the industry participants to launch new products during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. Algama Foods

2. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

3. DIC Corporation

4. Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

5. General Nutrition Corporation

6. Lisi (Xian) Bio-Tech Inc.

7. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

8. Naturex S.A.

9. NOW Health Group, Inc.

10. Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The global spirulina beverages market is segmented into nature and distribution channel. By type, the spirulina beverages market is classified into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, the spirulina beverages market is classified into hypermarket & supermarket, online retail, others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global spirulina beverages market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The spirulina beverages market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

