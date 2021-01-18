Spirulina Beverages Market Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2027

Spirulina is a beverage loaded with antioxidants, vitamins A and E, iron, calcium, and potassium. Besides, plant-based protein is more easily digestible than other protein sources, such as red meat, eggs, and soy. Moreover, consumers are increasingly adopting more eco-friendly food products, such as spirulina beverages, which can quickly fulfill the daily requirement of protein and other essential nutrients.

Key Players:

Algama Foods Chr. Hansen Holding A/S DIC Corporation Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. General Nutrition Corporation Lisi (Xian) Bio-Tech Inc. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd Naturex S.A. NOW Health Group, Inc. Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segentation:

The global spirulina beverages market is segmented into nature and distribution channel. By type, the spirulina beverages market is classified into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, the spirulina beverages market is classified into hypermarket & supermarket, online retail, others.

The Table of Content for Spirulina Beverages Market research study includes:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Spirulina Beverages Market Landscape

5. Spirulina Beverages Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Spirulina Beverages Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Spirulina Beverages Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type

8. Spirulina Beverages Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product

9. Spirulina Beverages Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service

10. Spirulina Beverages Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Spirulina Beverages Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Spirulina Beverages Market, Key Company Profiles

14. Appendix

15. List of Tables

16. List of Figures

