Spirometer Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Spirometer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global spirometer market size reached a value of US$ 714.6 Million in 2019.

With the rising pollution levels, there has been a significant rise in the number of people, especially geriatrics, suffering from respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This requires spirometers to continuously monitor the lung conditions of the patients. As a result, manufacturers are making advancements in spirometers by launching innovative features and designs to simplify lung testing procedures for patients and professionals. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of portable spirometers that can be connected with smart devices, enabling doctors and clinicians to access the patient data conveniently. Some of the other factors increasing the demand for spirometers are the increasing awareness among the masses about sophisticated diagnostic techniques and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,165.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.

A spirometer is a device that is widely used in the medical industry to measure the air capacity of the lungs and estimate the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the organs. It helps to diagnose respiratory disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and tuberculosis. A patient’s airflow is calculated by the sensors in the spirometer, which then display it on the monitor, indicating the presence of airway obstructions and facilitating the necessary treatments to be administered.

Breakup by Product:

Consumables & Accessories

Devices

Software

Breakup by Mechanism:

Flow-Sensing Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Others

Breakup by Application:

COPD

Asthma

Others

Breakup by Disposable Components:

Filters

Tubes

Sensors

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Benson Medical Instruments

Chest M.I.

Fukuda Sangyo

Hill-Rom Inc.

Jones Medical Instrument Company

Medical International Research

Midmark Corporation

NDD Medizintechnik AG

Schiller AG

Vitalograph

Vyaire Medical

Welch Allyn Inc

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

