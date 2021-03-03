Spintronics Market Latest Advancement and Global Outlook 2021- NVE Corporation, Everspin Technologies Inc., Spin Transfer Technologies, Crocus Technology

The spintronics market was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25.99 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 47.04% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

In recent years, spintronics has been extensively deployed in data storage devices, due to its faster data transmission capabilities and increased storage capacities, when compared to conventional storage devices.

Spintronics, also known as spin electronics, is the study of the intrinsic spin of the electron and its associated magnetic moment, in addition to its fundamental electronic charge, in solid-state devices. The field of spintronics concerns spin-charge coupling in metallic systems, the analogous effects in insulators fall into the field of multiferroics.

The prominent players in the global Spintronics market are:

NVE Corporation, Everspin Technologies Inc., Spin Transfer Technologies, Crocus Technology, Synopsys (QuantumWise)

Giant Magnetoresistance-Based Devices to Hold the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– The discovery of the giant magnetoresistance (GMR)-based devices has caused a paradigm shift in the electronics industry, bringing out new fields of science, such as magneto- electronics.

– GMR is a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect that is formed when multilayers are composed of alternating ferromagnetic and non-magnetic conductive layers. GMR devices generally consist of a layer of non-magnetic metal between two magnetic metals.

– GMR sensors are also deployed in the automobile industry for various applications, such as rotational speed, angle, and position. The current hybrid electric vehicles, such as the Toyota Prius, use integrated power electronics modules (IPEM) to reduce cost, package size and interconnects. A GMR point field detector is used for in-situ current measurement directly inside the IPEM module.

– Therefore, with the increasing adoption of electric cars and hybrid electric cars, the adoption of GMR devices is also expected to grow over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

– January 2019 – NVE Corporation launched the new ASR002-10E Smart Angle Sensor. The new sensor combines a unique Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor element with elegant digital signal processing.

– November 2018 – SMART Modular Technologies partnered with Everspin Technologies to enable the launch of the new Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM nvNITRO Storage Accelerator. The nvNITRO is ideally suited for synchronous logging applications, such as those used for financial trading.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

