Spintronics Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026| NVE Corporation, Everspin Technologies Inc., Spin Memory Inc., Crocus Technology

Global Spintronics Market 2021 offers detailed research and analysis of the COVID-19 impact provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spintronics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spintronics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Global Spintronics Market was valued at USD 303.8 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 4,558.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.4%, during the period 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Spintronics Market: NVE Corporation, Everspin Technologies Inc., Spin Memory Inc., Crocus Technology, Synopsys (QuantumWise), Avalanche Technology, etc.

Market Overview:

The spintronics market is in its nascent stage, in which a significant portion of the market is still highly dependent on researches and technological innovations. Moreover, the supply side of the market was affected at the initial phase of COVID-19 due to nationwide lockdown and factory closure across the world. However, the scenario expanded the scope of the market studied as the industries, like data centers and cloud computing, witnessed a massive surge in demand and adoption.

Market Scope:

– In recent years, spintronics has been extensively deployed in data storage devices, due to its faster data transmission capabilities and increased storage capacities, when compared to conventional storage devices.

– The spintronics market is at a nascent phase of development, with huge growth potential over the forecast period. There have been significant investments in research to develop suitable devices capable of being deployed across the world in a broad range of applications.

– There have been comprehensive experimental efforts to control the electron displacement over long distances, although maintaining electron spin coherence after transfer remains a challenge. Since individual electron spins can be displaced coherently over a distance of 5m, controlling the spin of electrons for long distances was a challenge for the industry.

– Products incorporated with spintronics technology have applications in an electric vehicle, industrial motor, data storage, MRAM, among other end-users discussed within the scope of this report.

– Incorporation of spintronics in MRAM resulted in a transformation of the data storage industry. Moreover, it is expected that MRAM will replace flash memory devices, such as SD cards, in the coming years.

Market Key Trends:

Electric Vehicle and Industrial Motor to Hold Significant Market Share

– One of the prominent applications of spintronics is in electric vehicles (EVs). This is primarily attributed to the crucial role played by spintronics sensors in enhancing the battery performance of the EV. Without an exact measurement of the remaining battery capacity, reliable information on the remaining distance that can be traveled will be hard to determine. Moreover, enhancing the precision of battery monitoring enables the ability to check the charge and discharge condition of the battery, which is essential to calculate the remaining battery capacity, and prevents conditions that deteriorate the battery cell, thereby providing increased battery life.

– According to Consors Finanz Automobile Barometer 2019, 69% of consumers in Germany decide against buying an electric vehicle because they expect the battery to run out while driving on the road. To avoid such instances, automakers and transportation infrastructure companies offer services such as showcasing precise battery consumption estimates and providing information about service and parking areas where such vehicles can charge the battery. These efforts will increase as EVs spread, and the electricity supply infrastructure witnessed considerable development in the future. These factors are poised to significantly increase the usage of spintronic devices such as TMR sensors in electric vehicles.

– Among several types of current sensors used for battery monitoring, a typical measuring method is a type called a closed loop. Closed-loop current sensors have a large core consisting of a coil to generate magnetic flux for sensing. This has given challenges so far, such as decreased flexibility in battery monitoring design and an inability to reduce vehicle weight.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

