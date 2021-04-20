Spinal Trauma Devices Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027
Spinal Trauma DevicesSpinal trauma refers to a severe injury to the spinal cord and requires the fixation of spinal trauma devices to treat bone deformities, facilitate bone fusion, strengthen and stabilize the spinal cord, and prevent further damage and complications.
The classification of Spinal Trauma Devices includes Spinal Fusion products, Non-fusion Products and Others; and the proportion of Spinal Fusion products in 2017 is about 58.89%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Spinal Trauma Devices is widely used for Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery. The most proportion of Spinal Trauma Devices is for Open Surgery, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 90.25%.
North America region is the largest consumption region of Spinal Trauma Devices, with a Sales market share nearly 47% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of Spinal Trauma Devices, enjoying Sales market share nearly 25% in 2017.
Market competition is intense. Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Spinal Trauma Devices Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Spinal Trauma Devices was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Spinal Trauma Devices Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Spinal Trauma Devices market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Spinal Trauma Devices generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, K2M, B. Braun, Orthofix, Alphatec, RTI Surgical, Invibio, MicroPort, Xtant Medical, Wright Medical, SeaSpine,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Spinal Fusion, Non-fusion Products, Other,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Spinal Trauma Devices, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Spinal Trauma Devices market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Spinal Trauma Devices from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Spinal Trauma Devices market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spinal Trauma Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Spinal Fusion
1.4.3 Non-fusion Products
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Open Surgery
1.3.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spinal Trauma Devices Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Spinal Trauma Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Spinal Trauma Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Trauma Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.1.2 Medtronic Overview
11.1.3 Medtronic Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Medtronic Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.1.5 Medtronic Related Developments
11.2 DePuy Synthes
11.2.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information
11.2.2 DePuy Synthes Overview
11.2.3 DePuy Synthes Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 DePuy Synthes Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.2.5 DePuy Synthes Related Developments
11.3 Stryker
11.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information
11.3.2 Stryker Overview
11.3.3 Stryker Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Stryker Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.3.5 Stryker Related Developments
11.4 NuVasive
11.4.1 NuVasive Corporation Information
11.4.2 NuVasive Overview
11.4.3 NuVasive Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 NuVasive Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.4.5 NuVasive Related Developments
11.5 Globus Medical
11.5.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information
11.5.2 Globus Medical Overview
11.5.3 Globus Medical Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Globus Medical Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.5.5 Globus Medical Related Developments
11.6 Zimmer Biomet
11.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information
11.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview
11.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Related Developments
11.7 K2M
11.7.1 K2M Corporation Information
11.7.2 K2M Overview
11.7.3 K2M Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 K2M Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.7.5 K2M Related Developments
11.8 B. Braun
11.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
11.8.2 B. Braun Overview
11.8.3 B. Braun Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 B. Braun Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.8.5 B. Braun Related Developments
11.9 Orthofix
11.9.1 Orthofix Corporation Information
11.9.2 Orthofix Overview
11.9.3 Orthofix Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Orthofix Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.9.5 Orthofix Related Developments
11.10 Alphatec
11.10.1 Alphatec Corporation Information
11.10.2 Alphatec Overview
11.10.3 Alphatec Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Alphatec Spinal Trauma Devices Product Description
11.10.5 Alphatec Related Developments
11.12 Invibio
11.12.1 Invibio Corporation Information
11.12.2 Invibio Overview
11.12.3 Invibio Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Invibio Product Description
11.12.5 Invibio Related Developments
11.13 MicroPort
11.13.1 MicroPort Corporation Information
11.13.2 MicroPort Overview
11.13.3 MicroPort Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 MicroPort Product Description
11.13.5 MicroPort Related Developments
11.14 Xtant Medical
11.14.1 Xtant Medical Corporation Information
11.14.2 Xtant Medical Overview
11.14.3 Xtant Medical Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Xtant Medical Product Description
11.14.5 Xtant Medical Related Developments
11.15 Wright Medical
11.15.1 Wright Medical Corporation Information
11.15.2 Wright Medical Overview
11.15.3 Wright Medical Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Wright Medical Product Description
11.15.5 Wright Medical Related Developments
11.16 SeaSpine
11.16.1 SeaSpine Corporation Information
11.16.2 SeaSpine Overview
11.16.3 SeaSpine Spinal Trauma Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 SeaSpine Product Description
11.16.5 SeaSpine Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Spinal Trauma Devices Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Spinal Trauma Devices Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Spinal Trauma Devices Production Mode & Process
12.4 Spinal Trauma Devices Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Spinal Trauma Devices Sales Channels
12.4.2 Spinal Trauma Devices Distributors
12.5 Spinal Trauma Devices Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Spinal Trauma Devices Industry Trends
13.2 Spinal Trauma Devices Market Drivers
13.3 Spinal Trauma Devices Market Challenges
13.4 Spinal Trauma Devices Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Spinal Trauma Devices Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Therefore, Spinal Trauma Devices Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Spinal Trauma Devices.”