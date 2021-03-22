Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Drugs Market at USD 1.72 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of +29%

The global spinal muscular atrophy drugs market size stood at USD 1.72 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of +29% during the forecast period.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drug. The FDA has approved three medications to treat SMA: nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi (Zolgensma) and risdiplam (Evrysdi). Both are forms of gene therapy that affect the genes involved in SMA.

Spinraza (nusinersen), marketed by Biogen, was the first FDA-approved therapy to treat SMA. It is an SMN-enhancing therapy that works by targeting the SMN2 gene, causing it to make more complete protein.

Pain in this population of SMA patients appears to be comparable to that of people with osteoarthritis or chronic low back pain. Despite SMA patients being generally protected from severe pain, younger SMA patients do experience pain at heightened rates.

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Drugs Market Key Players:-

Biogen, Novartis, Genentech

By type:-

Oral

Medicine

By application:-

Baby

Child

Adult

Geography of Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Drugs Market:-

o North America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

