Spike Lee’s new series on 9/11, the pandemic and New York stories

“NYC EPICENTERS 9 / 11➔2021½” premiered this Monday on HBO Portugal. It is the filmmaker’s view of various events in the city.

Spike Lee tackles New York in this documentary.

Spike Lee was born in Atlanta but was still a child when his family moved to New York. The city became one of the most portrayed objects in his work as a filmmaker – and he himself explores the city again in the documentary series “NYC EPICENTERS 9 / 11➔2021½”.

The first of four episodes (about two hours each) debuted on HBO Portugal this Monday, August 23. Spike Lee gave more than 200 interviews for this documentary in which he recounted several difficult moments in New York in the 21st century.

One of them, of course, is the September 11, 2001 attacks, but Lee also deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, Donald Trump’s presidency, the Capitol invasion, and his own cinema.

