Spike Lee points out that the 9/11 attacks could not have been a terrorist attack

Spike Lee points out that the 9/11 attacks could not have been a terrorist attack

Spike Lee points out that the 9/11 attacks could not have been a terrorist attack

His new documentary series has interviews with a group defending this theory – and the filmmaker defended his vision in an interview.

The 9/11 attacks are one of the topics discussed.

The four-part documentary series “NYC EPICENTERS 9 / 11➔2021½” premiered on Monday, August 23rd. In Portugal it is available on the HBO streaming platform – a new chapter is added every week.

Spike Lee gave more than 200 interviews for this documentary in which he recounted several difficult moments in New York in the 21st century. One such moment is of course the attacks on the 11th, so often this city).

One of Lee’s interviews was with a group called Architects and Engineers for the 9/11 Truth. This group argues that the attacks were carried out with government involvement – which was an internal incident and not an attack as officially declared by the authorities.

According to Variety magazine, which previously had access to the episode, the filmmaker clearly agrees with some of the views expressed by this group. In an interview with the New York Times about the project, Spike Lee assumed he was questioning the official narrative surrounding the attacks.

“I have questions. And I hope the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing on September 11th. The heat it takes to melt the steel has not yet reached that temperature … And then the confrontation How Building 7 collapsed – if you put it side by side with other collapses of buildings that were controlled demolitions, it’s like yours. I see the same thing, ”the director said.

This argument, which for many years was divided into 9/11 conspiracy theories and even included in several documentaries, has been rejected by some experts over time, says Forbes. In theory, steel doesn’t have to melt to become brittle enough to break (aside from damage directly caused by aircraft impact).

“But people will decide for themselves,” he added. “My approach was to include information and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the public. “

The New York Times also questioned Spike Lee’s decision to interview this group of conspiracy theorists – but refuses to give room to conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic, another topic on the series.

“People will think what they want, whatever the case. I am not evading the question. I was called racist, anti-Semitic, misogynistic. Everyone thinks what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, after 40 years, making films, ”said the director, anticipating the criticism that could be made of him (and which is already being voiced on social networks).

Click the gallery for more TV news for this month of August.