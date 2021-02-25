Spiced Rum Market Growing at a CAGR During forecast period 2020-2027

The Spiced Rum Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Spiced Rum Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Rum is an alcoholic beverage produced by fermenting then distilling sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice. Rum is aged in oak barrels. Rum is produced in the Caribbean and American countries and in other sugar-producing countries, such as India and the Philippines. Spiced rum is produced by adding various flavors such as vanilla, fruit, mix, and others to traditional rum products.

Top Key Players:-Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Destileria Serralles, Bacardi Limited, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Suntory Holdings Limited, Tanduay Distillers, Inc., Admiral Nelson’s Rum, Heaven Hill Distillery, Maine Craft Distilling, LLC

The spiced rum market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the increasing preference of consumers towards flavored rum and higher purchasing power among consumers. Moreover, the high acceptance of premium rum provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to alcoholic beverages is projected to hamper the overall growth of the spiced rum market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Spiced Rum industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global spiced rum market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the spiced rum market is segmented into vanilla, fruit, mix, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the spiced rum market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade.

The report analyzes factors affecting Spiced Rum market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Spiced Rum market in these regions.

